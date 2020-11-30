Smart parking policy on the way

TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation is developing a special mobile application

Tiruchi Corporation has begun work on a smart parking system in arterial roads in the city. The parking system, which will be app-based, would require the public to book a spot in advance and pay through the application, officials say.

The smart parking policy is only functional in Chennai and helps unclog congested roads where parking is a serious problem, said an official of the civic body. “The Thillai Nagar Main Road is choc-a-bloc with traffic throughout the day and the traffic police personnel posted at the junction between Thillai Nagar Main road and Keezha Chathiram Road struggle to clear vehicles."

To ensure smooth movement of traffic, and to also ensure that the parking space is not misused, a paid parking system is being introduced. “We began work at Thillai Nagar and will emulate the model at 22 other locations in the city,” the official said.

Along Thillai Nagar Main Road, ropes have been used to earmark designated parking spots. Boards displaying the parking fee along with CCTV surveillance have also been installed. No-parking zones have also been identified. The paid parking fees per hour for a two-wheeler is ₹5 and for a car ₹20.

A special mobile application is being developed such that the users may book slots in advance. However, until the app is developed, a fee collector will be stationed at the parking areas and collect the fee.

The civic body is also considering introduction of monthly passes for regular users. The paid parking system will be enforced in a phased manner from December, officials said.