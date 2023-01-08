SMART Journal Awards presented 

January 08, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

TIRUCHI:

SMART Journal awards were conferred on seven eminent personalities during the 14th annual ceremony at Bharathidasan University.

The event organised by the Department of Commerce and Financial Studies, under the aegis of SMART Journal of Business Management Studies, was marked by the 18th International Seminar (webinar) on ‘Dynamics of Business Innovation and Trends - Academia-Industry Role.

Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam inaugurated the Eighteenth International Seminar and conferred SMART Journal Awards, besides releasing the 19th year issue of the SMART Journal.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor said the topic of the seminar will continue to hold relevance for decades to come.

An attempt was made to identify possible solutions for emerging business problems, M. Selvam, Webinar Director and Founder-Publisher cum Chief-Editor, SMART Journal of Business Management Studies, said.

The award recepients constituted Shashikala Gula Brao Wanjari (Distinguished Educational Administrator Award), Former Vice Chancellor and Honorary Colonel, Shreemati Nathibai Damdar Thackersey Women’s University, Mumbai ; T.R. Gurumurthy (Life Time Achievement Award), Senior Professor and Head, Department of Commerce, Alagappa University, Karaikudi; Ashutosh Mohan (Young Management Scientist Award), Associate Professor, Faculty of Management Studies, Banaras

Hindu University, Varanasi; Isiah Onsarigo Miencha (Distinguished Alumni Award), Senior Lecturer, Accounting and Finance Department, and Ph.d. Coordinator, Graduate School, Bugema University, Uganda; and Ashutosh Rai, Udit Chawla, and Subrata Chattopadhyay (SMART Journal Best Paper Award)

Around 160 research papers by Indian and foreign delegates on vital areas such as Business, Marketing, Human Resource, Business Data, Economics, Corporate Social Responsibility, Operations and Supply Chain Management, Environment, Accounting and Finance, Digital Communication and Online Communities, and Entrepreneurship Development were discussed.