Smart infrastructure attracts enrolment at Corporation school in Tiruchi

April 12, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With the upgraded infrastructure and cutting-edge methods of teaching, the Corporation Elementary School at Edamalaipatti Pudur in Tiruchi attracts enrolment for the upcoming academic year.

The Corporation school which handles students between Class 1 and Class 5, has smart classrooms with air-conditioning, smart TVs in its common area, a library with 5,000 books, walls with murals and a play area to improve learning among students and to provide a better and interactive learning experience.

Since the school has infrastructure comparable to private schools, parents have evinced interest in enrolling their children in the school. With the next academic year approaching, there has been an increase in the number of phone calls from parents whose children study in private schools. “Many students were shifted from private institutions to our school after knowing about the infrastructure and facilities provided,” H. Pushpalatha, headmistress of the school, told The Hindu.

The schools’ efforts towards providing novel methods to make learning more appealing among students have borne fruit, with enrolment post-pandemic having doubled. There are currently 850 students enrolled at the school, and the number is expected to increase in the next academic year.

After the pandemic, parents and well-wishers had stepped forward to help give a facelift to the school infrastructure and donated basic necessities, which was in dire need of infrastructural development, she said.

With only 12 classrooms, the school manages to excel in terms of academics, student enrolment as well as infrastructure. It also caters to the underprivileged children in their locality. “Though the prime focus of every development and facility meant for students is for their performance in the examinations, the process should be enjoyable one rather than being mundane,” Ms. Pushpalatha added.

Apart from its upgraded infrastructure, the Chief Minister’s free breakfast scheme has also been implemented in the school, which is expected to improve new enrolment and the attendance of existing students.

The Corporation has also proposed to add smart classrooms with hi-tech infrastructure, new classrooms and a sanitary complex for a cost of ₹76 lakh, sanctioned under the Smart City Mission.