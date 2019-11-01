Smart digital boards for Classes VI to VIII soon: T.N. Minister

All classrooms of Classes VI to VIII in government schools in the State will soon have smart digital boards, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said on Thursday.

Speaking at a function after inaugurating the 47th Jawaharlal Nehru State Level Science, Maths and Eco Exhibition at Cheran Matriculation Higher Secondary School here on Thursday, he said that the plan was to bring all classrooms and schools under the Internet network. The facility would be created within this month. As many as 90,000 digital smart boards would be given to the schools.

There were just 2.85 lakh chartered accountants in the country. According to an estimate, the country would require at least 10 lakh chartered accountants due to the recent changes in the Goods and Services Tax and other taxation reforms. The State had immense potential to produce as many chartered accountants as possible. Hence, the State government decided to provide special training to those who had completed Plus Two, Mr. Sengottaiyan said.

Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabaskar said the State had been a pioneer in implementing various schemes in schools to prevent students from dropping out. Tamil Nadu was the only State in the country to give laptops to higher secondary students, he said.

Pradeep Yadav, Principal Secretary, School Education, exhorted students to develop an inquisitive nature and scientific temper.

Collector T. Anbalagan, Director of School Education S. Kannappan, Chief Education Officer C. Muthukrishnan participated. As many as 192 exhibits of various students from different districts were on display at the exhibition.