March 22, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Trichy Ladies Circle 33 has sponsored a smart classroom with equipment worth ₹45,000 at Thiruverumbur Panchayat Union Middle School at Thuvakudimalai.

It was inaugurated recently. Area chairperson Yamini, TLC 33 chairperson Thembavani and school officials participated.