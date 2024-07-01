GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Smart classroom inaugurated in Thanjavur school

Published - July 01, 2024 05:19 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A smart classroom, established through the District Grants Project, Rotary International District 2981, was inaugurated at the Oriental Higher Secondary School, Thanjavur on June 29.

According to a Rotary Club of Thanjavur South release, ₹3.80 lakh was spent on creating the facility having a smart TV with board, audio system, and other components. Five Rotarians, who have contributed the required funds for executing the project through the Rotary Club of Thanjavur South Endowment Donor’s Spendable Earnings, were honoured at the inaugural function of the facility at the school. The smart classroom was inaugurated by Rotary District Governor G. Senguttuvan, the release added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.