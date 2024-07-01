Smart classroom inaugurated in Thanjavur school

A smart classroom, established through the District Grants Project, Rotary International District 2981, was inaugurated at the Oriental Higher Secondary School, Thanjavur on June 29.

According to a Rotary Club of Thanjavur South release, ₹3.80 lakh was spent on creating the facility having a smart TV with board, audio system, and other components. Five Rotarians, who have contributed the required funds for executing the project through the Rotary Club of Thanjavur South Endowment Donor’s Spendable Earnings, were honoured at the inaugural function of the facility at the school. The smart classroom was inaugurated by Rotary District Governor G. Senguttuvan, the release added.