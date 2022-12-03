Smart City works will be completed soon: Minister Nehru

December 03, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The ongoing ‘Smart City Projects’, being executed in Tiruchi, will be completed soon, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K. N. Nehru said here on Saturday.

“Officials have been instructed to expedite work on the Smart City projects initiated in 2020 in urban areas for completion soon,” the Minister said, speaking to the media persons on the sidelines of a zonal-level review meeting of development projects in urban local bodies and water supply and drainage board.

Mr. Nehru said that the urban local body heads had proposed projects necessary for their municipal corporation, municipalities, and town panchayats during the meeting and that these proposals would be taken to the attention of the Chief Minister and after approval, steps would be taken to implement the projects.

Steps would be taken to provide drinking water and stormwater drain for urban local bodies, he added. Combined drinking water scheme for rural habitations in various unions in the districts are implemented and was under progress. A sum of ₹594.65 crore has been allotted to revamp the 19 combined drinking water schemes that are under maintenance in the Tiruchi district. Out of which 11 schemes were under progress after the issuance of work order, six projects were in the tendering process, and project proposals were under progress for the remaining two, Mr. Nehru said.

The meeting saw the participation of Collectors, Mayors and chairpersons of municipal corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats from Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Karur districts.

Earlier, the Minister distributed welfare aids and maintenance grants at a cost of ₹11.33 lakh to 52 persons with disabilities.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan and senior officials took part.