Smart City projects picking up pace

18 June 2021 17:53 IST

TIRUCHI

Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, K.N. Nehru, on Thursday inspected the works on various developmental projects undertaken by the Tiruchi City Corporation.

Mr. Nehru visited the site where a multi-level parking is being established on West Boulevard Road, near the District Central Library. The Tiruchi City Corporation began work on the multilevel parking lot in September 2019 under the Smart Cities Mission. Built at a cost of ₹ 19.70 crore, the lot is to come up next to the District Central Library where the erstwhile City Club used to be.

The parking is expected to come as a relief to vehicles- both two-wheelers and cars, who struggle to find a spot before visiting commercial establishments along the West Boulevard Road and the Singarathope areas. The parking lot is being constructed on an area of 3,989 sq m. and will have four floors. It will have the capacity to accommodate 138 four-wheelers and 536 two-wheelers.

Mr. Nehru also inspected the Puthur commercial complex, being constructed where the old Puthur fish market was located. The complex will be fully air-conditioned and will have retail outlets on the ground floor and first floors while plans to construct food courts and multi-purpose convention halls on the second and third floors have been drawn up. Meanwhile, two basement-level parking spaces with 53 cars and 34 two-wheelers on one and 53 cars and 128 two-wheelers on another have also been planned.

The Minister also inspected the Ariyamangalam dumpyard, where a biomining project worth ₹ 50 crore is being undertaken to process 47.7 acres of garbage. City Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian and other officials inspected the works on Thursday.