Chathram bus stand redevelopment on course to be completed ahead of schedule: Collector

The redevelopment of Chathram Bus Stand in the city, taken up under the Smart City Mission, would be completed by February 2021, about four months ahead of the contracted period, Collector S.Sivarasu said here on Tuesday.

The Corporation went in for the redevelopment of the bus stand, located in the Smart City Development Mission development area around the Rockfort, as the old bus stand was found inadequate to handle the increasing traffic of buses. The old high-roofed bus stand, which has since been dismantled, could handle only about 20 buses at a time.

The bus stand, spread over an area of about 2.93 acres, would now have 30 bus bays in two terminals – one to accommodate buses heading towards Central Bus Stand and other destinations and the other for buses operating to Jeeyapuram, Lalgudi and other suburbs.

The redeveloped bus stand would also have a parking lot for two wheelers on the basement with a capacity to accommodate 350 vehicles and 33 shops on the ground and first floors. It would have amenities such as a passenger waiting hall, pedestrian pathways, ticketing rooms, potable water supply, a cloak room, feeding room for lactating mothers and a food court besides toilets for men and women.

Civil works on the project, taken up at an estimate of ₹17.34 crore, is currently underway and so far about 15% of the works have been completed. Presently, work on laying a raft foundation is on. Of the 248 piles to be erected, 218 have been completed.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the progress of works along with S.Sivasubramanian, Corporation Commissioner and other officials, Mr.Sivarasu said civil works on the basement and ground floors were expected to be completed by March this year.

Answering a query, Mr.Sivaraj said steps would be taken to remove the encroachments and erect passenger shelters for mofussil buses currently operating from the road side near the Chathram Bus Stand.

He also affirmed that measures to establish an integrated bus stand, a long pending proposal, would be set in motion soon once an elected local body was in place in the city. “Sites are available; we plan to hold a stakeholders meeting and the process will begin the process after getting the approval of the elected body,” he said responding to a query on whether a site has been finalized. The establishment of an integrated bus stand has been stalled as the authorities are unable to narrow down on a suitable site for about two decades.

As to the other works taken up under the Smart City Mission in the city,Mr.Sivarasu said that 26 works have been taken up under the programme in the city at a total cost of ₹922.17 crore and two of them have been completed so far.