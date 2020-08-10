Small temples reopen for public darshan

Devotees offering prayers at Sri Kailasanathar Temple which was opened after lockdown in Tiruchi on Monday.

10 August 2020 19:25 IST

TIRUCHI

After a gap of over four months small temples and other places of worship opened for public darshan in the city on Monday.

The State government had allowed public worship in small temples, churches and mosques/dargahs, with annual revenue below ₹10,000, from Monday.

A senior HR & CE official said 107 small temples under the department's control and functioning within the corporation limits were reopened for public darshan. Those which were opened for public darshan include Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple at Tharanallur, Kottai Muniappa Temple at Kondayampettai, Pandarinathar Temple at Bheema Naga and Angalamman Temple at Sempattu.

The official said the HR & CE Inspectors have been instructed to visit the temples in their respective jurisdiction to ensure that personal distancing was being maintained by devotees besides also to ensure that they wore mask inside the temple as stipulated by the government.

Regular poojas were being performed at these temples ever since lockdown was clamped in late March due to COVID-19 pandemic without, however, allowing the public for darshan, the official said.

Though not many were aware of the government's instruction allowing devotees for darshan from Monday,some devotees turned up at Sri Kailasanathar Temple functioning along the Big Bazaar Street.

Few devotees participated in the Vinayakar pooja and rudra japam that was performed on Monday morning. Usually, the rudra japam is done on a Monday in the Tamil month Aadi at the temple as per the custom. But this time around, it coincided on a day when public darshan began to be allowed after a long time, said M.N. Palaniyappan, the president of the Dharmakartha Kuzhu of the temple.

"Devotees wore mask, maintained personal distance inside the shrine and felt immensely happy to be allowed for darshan", said Mr. Palaniyappan.