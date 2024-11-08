ADVERTISEMENT

Small-scale handloom park to come up at Sengunthapuram

Published - November 08, 2024 07:09 pm IST - ARIYALUR:

Ministers R. Gandhi and S.S. Sivashankar inspect the 13,205 sq. ft. site belonging to the Tamil Nadu Cotton Corporation at Sengunthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar and Textiles and Handlooms Minister R. Gandhi inspecting a site to set up a small-scale handloom park at Sengunthapuram in Ariyalur district on Friday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Textiles and Handlooms R. Gandhi on Friday said that the State government will set up a small-scale handloom park at Sengunthapuram in Ariyalur district.

Inspecting the proposed site for setting up the park, along with Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar, Mr. Gandhi said it had been decided to allot 13,205 sq. ft. of land owned by the Tamil Nadu Cotton Corporation to set up the park at Sengunthapuram. It was an ideal place to establish the park, which was aimed at assisting the handloom weavers. There was a building at the proposed site. It would be refurbished to house handlooms. The officials were asked to complete the work within two or three months.

The Minister said it was part of the announcement made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the State Assembly. He had announced that 10 small-scale handloom parks would be set up in the State in 2023-24 to boost the handloom sector. In the first phase, 50 handlooms would be erected at the Sengunthapuram Park. Fifty more looms would be added subsequently.

Handloom Department secretary V. Amuthavalli, Collector P. Rathinasamy, Jayankondam MLA K.S.K. Kannan and senior officials were present.

