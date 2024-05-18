Slushy roads makes it tough for residents in Tiruchi

Roads dug up for laying underground drainage (UGD) lines in Tiruchi have turned from bad to worse after the recent spell of rain.

After the city received heavy rainfall on Friday, interior roads in many residential areas became waterlogged. The roads, dug up for UGD work,c remain muddy and inaccessible in Palakkarai, Cantonment, Edamalaipatti Pudhur, Crawford, KK Nagar, Kattur and Thiruverumbur. A similar situation prevails on the commercial streets in the city as well.

With no way for the water to recede, the road that was not relaid became uneven and filled with puddles. “The road was not levelled or relaid after the UGD work executed a few months ago. With even a few hours of rain, the roads have become inaccessible, giving a tough time to motorists,” said S. Rajasekar, a resident of Arasu Colony.

Besides dug-up roads and potholes, protruding manhole covers on the roads continue to pose a serious risk to motorists. “The slushy road is risky for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, especially elders, who must try to balance on the slippery road,” he added.

Frequent water logging due to the recent showers has also caused severe damage to the road. “Clogged drains have resulted in sewage water stagnating and overflowing on the roads. Stagnant water in the drains has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said Angelo, a resident from Gandhi Nagar.

Residents have sought the Corporation to expedite drainage works and repair the roads before monsoon. Considering the situation, the civic body has instructed junior engineers to inspect the roads, where UGD works were over to initiate repair work.

“Temporary restorations to fill potholes are being carried out in areas where works are incomplete. The pending drainage work has been expedited, and roads are being relaid as soon as the UGD work is over,” said a senior Corporation official.