Sluggish progress resented

TIRUVARUR

The Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) indifferent attitude towards its own project aimed at improving the income of Sri Kothandaramaswamy Temple, Vaduvur, popularly known as Vaduvur Ramar temple near Mannargudi, has baffled devotees and villagers.

Six years ago, the HR&CE officials looking after the income and expenditure accounts of Vaduvur Ramar temple decided to construct a marriage hall on a piece of temple land lying vacant very near the temple with an objective to augment the annual income of the temple.

A detailed project report was prepared and sent to the headquarters at Chennai for sanction and as well as releasing of funds from the board’s fund.

As the total fund required for constructing the marriage hall with all amenities was put at ₹95 lakh, including ₹10 lakh as the Vaduvur temple’s contribution. The department granted sanction a year later.

The construction was taken up immediately and the work went on smoothly until the building was constructed. However, works such as flooring, fixing of windows, doors, electrical fittings, bathroom fittings, setting up of septic tank, the sinking of bore well construction of compound wall, vehicle parking area, and others were kept pending reportedly for ‘want of additional funds’ to the tune of around ₹50 lakh, sources said.

Regretting the inordinate delay in completing the marriage hall, Raman of Vaduvur criticised the official apathy towards the project. “After all, devotees were contributing money for the project”, he lamented and alleged that the incomplete building turned out to be safe hideout for some anti-social elements over the past three years.

Meanwhile, Gopalakrishnan of Nandivaram near Chennai, who is a frequent visitor to Vaduvur temple, said it was no wonder that such projects remain incomplete for years together.

“A similar project with an outlay of ₹1.50 crore taken up by the HR and CE Department, immediately after taking over the control of Sri Murugan Temple in Tiruporur near Chennai from the Chidambraswamigal Mutt, Tiruporur, in 2010, remained incomplete for years together. The mega project was thrown open for public use in 2019,” he said.

When contacted, a HR and CE Department representative for Sri Kothandaramaswamy temple, Vaduvur, conceded that the project required additional funds and added that the work would be completed once additional funds were released.