Slow progress of works on Tiruchi-Dindigul road irks motorists

July 05, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The slow progress of underground drainage and road development works on Tiruchi-Dindigul road has caused concern among motorists.

While the State Highways has taken up widening of existing two-lane into from four-lane from Aristo Roundabout to Chozhan Nagar near Kallikudi under the Chief Minster’s Road Development Project, Tiruchi Corporation carries out underground drainage work on the same stretch as well in various residential colonies in Karumandapam.

A sum of ₹74.8 crore has been allotted for the road widening work. As per the project, the width of the existing road will be increased to 18 metres from 14 meters. It will have nine metres on either side to accommodate more vehicles with a centre median. Upgradation of all pipe culverts along the stretch into box culverts and construction of stormwater drains are parts of the road development work.

The road work, which was started in December last year, is supposed to be completed in August. While the State Highways has completed the road widening work from Cholan Nagar to Pirattiyur, it is yet to complete the work in Karumandapam. Construction of stormwater drains is underway at different spots. It is in the same area, laying of underground mains for the underground drainage work is also under way.

To facilitate the works the authorities have blocked a side of the road, thereby forcing the vehicles to ply on the other side. It turns out to be highly insufficient to handle a large number of vehicles.

The residents and regular user of roads feel that the works, particularly UGD works, have been making progress at a snail’s pace.

“Driving on the stretch is a nightmarish experience. Hundreds of vehicles have to move on the narrow space of the road, which is also heavily battered. We undergo tough time for more than seven months,” says M. Jayakumar, a resident of Karumandapam.

Pointing out the speedy completion of UGD works on Sastri Road, the residents of Karumandapam said that the officials should apply the same approach on Tiruchi-Dindigul Road also. More workers should be diverted to complete all work in a time-bound manner so as to mitigate the sufferings of the motorists.

