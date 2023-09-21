Slow progress of underground drainage work irks motorists at K. K. Nagar and near Tiruchi airport

September 21, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The slow progress of underground drainage work in the commercial and residential areas in K.K. Nagar and its surroundings has irked motorists.

K. K. Nagar, which came into existence about 30 years ago, is one of the major upscale residential locality. Thousands of residents live in the lanes and streets of K.K. Nagar, LIC Colony, Sundar Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Indian Bank Colony and others. Similarly, the residential colonies situated on both sides of Wireless Road have hundreds of houses and commercial shops. Since they did not have proper drainage systems, the Tiruchi Corporation brought all areas of K. K. Nagar and the Tiruchi airport under the Phase III of the underground drainage project.

The UGD works were taken up in K. K. Nagar and airport areas in a phased manner. While laying of underground drainage pipes and construction of chambers have been completed in the areas, where the works began in 2021, in certain areas the works are still in progress. Due to digging up of roads for laying underground pipes by earthmovers, many tar-topped roads have turned into mud tracks. Motorists have been undergoing a nightmarish experience.

To facilitate the UGD works, the authorities have blocked a side of the road from Sundar Nagar to Indian Bank Colony, thereby forcing the vehicles to ply on the other side. Due to decrease in carriage space, the stretch is highly insufficient to handle a large number of vehicles. The motorists have no options but to to move their vehicles at slow pace.

Residents and regular commuters feel that the works, particularly UGD works, have been making progress at a snail’s pace.

“It is a nightmare for us to drive on K.K. Nagar roads. No one can escape from body pain after driving on the poor roads. We have been experiencing this difficulty for more than two years. We do not know how long it will take to complete all components of UGD and road laying works,” says M. Rameshkumar, a resident of K.K. Nagar.

K.K. Ambikapathi, councillor representing Ward 65, said that he had taken up the issue with the authorities. The UGD work had reached an advanced stage. It was likely to be completed within a month. All roads including Wireless Road would be relaid shortly, he added.

