Slow progress of underground drainage work, bad roads irk residents in Tiruchi

February 16, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With the underground drainage (UGD) work dragging on, several roads in residential areas of Tiruchi have been dug up, raising safety concern among road users.

The roads in different parts of the city have been dug up as part of Phase II and III underground drainage projects. Cantonment, Woraiyur, Varaganeri, Crawford, Edamalaipatti Pudur, and K.K. Nagar are among the areas where the project works are under way.

Besides dug-up roads and potholes, protruding manhole covers on the road continue to pose a serious risk to motorists. Negotiating stretches even by walk was said to have become a nightmare for residents, particularly at night.

“It has been months since the road was dug up for UGD work but yet to be re-laid, and now the residents have to bear the brunt of the bad road. The roads have now turned into a dangerous stretch for the road users,” said R. Rajendran, a resident of Edamalaipatti Pudur.

There are numerous complaints that the pits dug up for installing underground drainage chambers and laying pipelines have not been properly closed at various places and causing anxious moments to those driving two-wheelers and cars.

The UGD work in some of the main streets in Crawford such as Anbu Nagar Main Road and Shakthi Vinayagar Kovil Street was completed in November 2023. However, the roads are yet to be re-laid and remain neglected.

“We have been undergoing untold suffering since the start of underground drainage construction work. The civic body should have made alternative arrangements to minimise the inconvenience to the residents in the work areas. Officials should study the issue to take remedial steps to start the road relaying works,” said J. John, a road user.

A section of residents claims that the officials carry out road relaying work only on main roads in residential areas while the interior roads are being neglected as poor condition of these roads are yet to draw the attention of authorities delaying the re-laying work.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said the road relaying works had been started in several areas. “The progress of the work was being tracked daily and instructions have been given to expedite work.”