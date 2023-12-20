GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Slow progress of UGD work in Tiruchi irks residents

December 20, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Underground drainage works under way at Crawford in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Underground drainage works under way at Crawford in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The slow progress of underground drainage and road development works in Tiruchi has been a cause for concern among residents and road users as Tiruchi Corporation has been missing deadlines.

The Corporation, under three different phases— Phase II, Phase III, and the Smart Cities Mission— is implementing the underground drainage project in 45 wards. The installation work for pipelines and UGD chambers was initially projected to be completed by December, a revised deadline. The previous deadline, set for June 2023, was not met.

The delay also impacts the plan to repair roads damaged for the UGD project. With only around 90% of the work completed, the Corporation has yet to install sewer pipelines in a stretch of about 45 km.

As the pipeline installation progresses slowly, traffic diversions are enforced, frustrating residents. “The poor condition of the road has been adversely affecting the mobility of residents, and recent rainfall has made these roads inaccessible. Driving on such stretches is a nightmarish experience, and we undergo tough times for more than a year,” said Gunasekar, a resident of KK Nagar.

Pointing out the speedy completion of UGD works on Sastri Road, the residents said the officials should apply the same approach in all areas. More workers should be deployed to complete all work in a time-bound manner.

According to the officials, the presence of subsurface rocks in the work area of the UGD project is impeding the progress of pipeline installation works in Cantonment, KK Nagar and Crawford areas. Since the rocks cannot be removed using machinery, drilling and blasting methods are being employed to break them.

“The UGD work is progressing in a phased manner, and the works are being tracked on a daily basis. We have given instructions to contractors to expedite the work,” said a senior Corporation official.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.