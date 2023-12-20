Slow progress of UGD work in Tiruchi irks residents

December 20, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The slow progress of underground drainage and road development works in Tiruchi has been a cause for concern among residents and road users as Tiruchi Corporation has been missing deadlines.

The Corporation, under three different phases— Phase II, Phase III, and the Smart Cities Mission— is implementing the underground drainage project in 45 wards. The installation work for pipelines and UGD chambers was initially projected to be completed by December, a revised deadline. The previous deadline, set for June 2023, was not met.

The delay also impacts the plan to repair roads damaged for the UGD project. With only around 90% of the work completed, the Corporation has yet to install sewer pipelines in a stretch of about 45 km.

As the pipeline installation progresses slowly, traffic diversions are enforced, frustrating residents. “The poor condition of the road has been adversely affecting the mobility of residents, and recent rainfall has made these roads inaccessible. Driving on such stretches is a nightmarish experience, and we undergo tough times for more than a year,” said Gunasekar, a resident of KK Nagar.

Pointing out the speedy completion of UGD works on Sastri Road, the residents said the officials should apply the same approach in all areas. More workers should be deployed to complete all work in a time-bound manner.

According to the officials, the presence of subsurface rocks in the work area of the UGD project is impeding the progress of pipeline installation works in Cantonment, KK Nagar and Crawford areas. Since the rocks cannot be removed using machinery, drilling and blasting methods are being employed to break them.

“The UGD work is progressing in a phased manner, and the works are being tracked on a daily basis. We have given instructions to contractors to expedite the work,” said a senior Corporation official.