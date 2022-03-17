Slow pace of UGD works causes hardship to Woraiyur residents

Heavy traffic congestion is being witnessed on one half of the carriageway on West Boulevard Road in Tiruchi as works on revamping the underground drainage is under way on the other half. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

The slow pace of underground drainage (UGD) works in and around Woraiyur in the city has caused severe hardship to the residents.

Several roads in wards 23, 24, 8,9 and main roads in Woraiyur have been dug up for carrying out UGD works. Busy roads such as Puthur Road, Woraiyur main road and part of Salai Road are among those dug up. As manholes are being revamped, huge pits are dug on roads, lanes and by-lanes.

Laying of sewage mains, service mains, erection of chambers and manholes are among the works being undertaken, However, it is alleged that the works have been progressing at a snail pace.

While some of the roads and lanes were dug up about a year ago, several others were dug up about six months ago. The locals were apparently told by the site engineers that they would complete the works as early as possible. But, the residents say that the works have not progressed as promised.

The issue has literally prevented the residents to use their cars and bikes. While several people find it difficult to visit even markets and grocery store, others are being forced to take circuit routes to reach their destinations.

“We are not against executing the UGD project. But, this is not the way to execute it . How will the people operate their vehicles if most of the roads are dug up at the same time,” rues, K. Suresh, the newly elected Tiruchi Corporation council member of Ward 23.

He said that almost all residents of Woraiyur had been undergoing untold sufferings due to the simultaneous works on various roads. There was an urgent need to review the progress of the works immediately. It should be reviewed on a weekly basis. Listing the hardship of the residents, he had submitted a memorandum to the Corporation officials. But the works were still going very slow. The roads should be levelled wherever it was possible so as to ensure the movement of vehicles.

When contacted Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman told The Hindu that it (UGD) was a major project. There might be a hardship to the residents here and there. Instructions had been given to the officials to repairs roads where the UGD works had been completed. He would take steps to expedite the works.