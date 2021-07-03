Slow pace of culverts, drainage works irks residents

The slow pace of works on construction of culverts and drainages has been causing severe traffic congestion in various parts of the city over the past few days.

The problem has turned acute with relaxation of lockdown norms and resumption of public transport. Tiruchi Corporation had apparently taken advantage of the lockdown to carry out reconstruction of culverts of drains across several arterial roads including Thanjavur Road, Thennur High Road and Madurai Road. Traffic on Thanjavur Road remains fully suspended.

In most places, work has been progressing for more than a month, with one half of the road is blocked for traffic.

The unfinished works have been causing tremendous hardship to road users as traffic pile-ups have become the order of the day in most of these places. Already, Salai Road remains closed for traffic for the past few months to facilitate repairs forcing motorists to take a detour, residents point out.

“It takes nearly 20 to 30 minutes to negotiate Thennur High Road as drainage works are in progress on a stretch near the overbridge. With vehicles parked on the roadside, there is heavy traffic congestion. At least parking of vehicles should be prevented until the works are completed,” said K. Ramachandran, a trader.

Many residents feel that the Corporation could have planned and executed the works in a better manner. “They could have taken up the works in a staggered manner in different localities instead of simultaneously,” observed K.C. Neelamegam, State Advisor, Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam.

People are venturing out in large numbers now after relaxation of lockdown norms and are facing much hardship due to traffic snarls. “The works should be executed without affecting the public,” he said.

According to a civic official, the concrete structures have to be given adequate curing time. But residents saythe Corporation should have taken full advantage of the lockdown and expedited the works.

The Corporation should have speeded up the works and completed by the time the lockdown norms were relaxed. Closure ofe traffic on Thanjavur Road has caused immense hardship to people, Mr. Ramachandran, a resident of Varaganeri, observed and added that that he has to take a detour of two km to refuel his two-wheeler.