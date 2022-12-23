Slow pace of construction of vehicular underpasses on Tiruchi-Chennai highway irks motorists

December 23, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Construction of light vehicular underpasses (LVUP) and vehicular underpasses (VUP) sanctioned as remedial measures to eliminate six accident-prone black spots between Tiruchi and Uludurpet on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway has been progressing at a slow pace, much to the concern of road users.

In 2018, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had sanctioned about ₹68 crore to execute permanent remedial measures at these black spots. Accordingly, VUPs are being constructed at Siruvachur near Perambalur, Avatti and Asanur at a total cost of about ₹42 crore. This apart, LVUPs are coming at Pali, near Sarada Ashram and Veppur at a cost of about ₹ 26.19 crore.

Construction of these structures is at various stages of progress. According to sources, about 53% of the work has been completed on the LVUP coming up at Pali and 41% of work on the VUP at Siruvachur. The works at other places were making slow progress.

Although about 42% of the LVUP at Veppur has been completed, the work has been halted as local residents were demanding that it be made a VUP and the height of the structure be increased to five metres against the design of four metres. NHAI sources said that already the height has been increased from the original design of 3.5 metres to 4 metres and there was no scope for a further increase as the foundation and other structures have already been built. A report has been submitted to the district administration and a decision was awaited.

The rather slow progress of the works, four of which began in 2018, has been a cause for concern for motorists. Normally such works are completed within a year. The COVID- 19 pandemic was cited as one of the reasons for the slow pace of the work. However, road users say that similar projects were completed quickly despite the pandemic.

In sharp contrast to the fast execution of the VUP at Kondayampettai in Tiruchi, the construction of the VUP at Siruvachur has been progressing at a slow pace, points out N.Saravanan, a road safety activist. “Siruvachur is an important junction with a lot of people visiting the Madhurakaliamman Temple. A medical college hospital is also situated nearby, attracting patients. Besides, residents of nearby villages also converge at the spot and are finding it tough to cross over the highway,” he said.

NHAI officials say that efforts are on to expedite the construction works. When contacted, P.Narasimhan, Project Director, NHAI, Tiruchi, said that progress of the works were reviewed recently and the concessionaires have been asked to expedite the works. The LVUP at Pali and VUP at Siruvachur are likely to be completed by February or March. The other works would also be speeded up, he said.