Sloppy UGD works render roads unmotorable

The monsoon has further compounded residents’ woes

The current spell of monsoon has compounded the woes of residents, who live in areas where the underground drainage works are under way.

Roads have been dug up in different parts of the city as part of phase-II and III underground drainage projects.

Kattur, Tiruverumbur, Varaganeri, Devadhanam, Golden rock, Ariyamagalam, K.K. Nagar, Mannarpuram, J.K. Nagar, RS Puram, and Airport road are among the areas, where the project works are on. Works have been taking place in some areas of Cantonment and Woraiyur also.

There are already numerous complaints that the pits dug up for installing underground drainage chambers and laying pipelines have not been properly closed at various places, causing anxious moments to residents who drive two-wheelers and cars. There are instances of heavy vehicles getting stuck in the deep pits.

Also, the wet spells have added to the sufferings of the residents. Almost all roads have become slushy and slippery. It is ultimately troubling the road users. They have to be more careful whenever they pass through the uneven and slushy roads.

It is not just that they have become non-motorable. Many residents find it difficult to even walk on the muddy roads. Children and elders, who unable to get grip, often fall on the slippery roads.

“We undergo untold sufferings since the start of underground drainage construction work. The woes have manifold since the onset of monsoon. The civic body should have made alternative arrangements to minimise the inconvenience to the residents in the work areas,” says Thirumavalavan, a resident of Kattur in the city.

Ensuring the roads motorable is the prime duty of the civic body. It could have asked the contractors to take precautions ahead of the monsoon season. But, it has totally failed to chalk out contingency plan to deal the situation arising out of heavy or steady downpour, he added.

It is a tough time for those constructing houses in the areas, where underground drainage works are on as they face trouble in bringing loads of bricks, sands and steel to the work sites. Many of the trucks happen to end up stuck in the improperly closed roads.

“Since we are familiar with the roads, we take additional care while negotiating our vehicles on the roads. Vehicles of unwary drivers invariably get trapped in the pits,” said a resident of SBI Officers’ Colony in Cantonment, where UGD works is on.