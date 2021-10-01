Slight rise in fresh cases

TIRUCHI

01 October 2021 20:34 IST

The central region reported 318 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a slight increase compared to the past few days. Seven people succumbed to the illness - two in Thanjavur and one each in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi districts.

Thanjavur district reported a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. On Friday, 107 cases were reported in Thanjavur, 59 were reported in Tiruchi and 51 in Tiruvarur.

Advertising

Advertising

Nagapattinam reported 30 fresh cases, Mayiladuthurai 23, and Karur, 22. Pudukottai continues to report a marked dip with 14 cases while Perambalur reported seven. Five patients reported positive in Ariyalur district, the least number of cases for the region.