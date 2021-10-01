Slight rise in fresh cases

The central region reported 318 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a slight increase compared to the past few days. Seven people succumbed to the illness - two in Thanjavur and one each in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi districts.

Thanjavur district reported a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. On Friday, 107 cases were reported in Thanjavur, 59 were reported in Tiruchi and 51 in Tiruvarur.

Nagapattinam reported 30 fresh cases, Mayiladuthurai 23, and Karur, 22. Pudukottai continues to report a marked dip with 14 cases while Perambalur reported seven. Five patients reported positive in Ariyalur district, the least number of cases for the region.