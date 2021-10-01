Tiruchirapalli

Slight rise in fresh cases

The central region reported 318 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a slight increase compared to the past few days. Seven people succumbed to the illness - two in Thanjavur and one each in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi districts.

Thanjavur district reported a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. On Friday, 107 cases were reported in Thanjavur, 59 were reported in Tiruchi and 51 in Tiruvarur.

Nagapattinam reported 30 fresh cases, Mayiladuthurai 23, and Karur, 22. Pudukottai continues to report a marked dip with 14 cases while Perambalur reported seven. Five patients reported positive in Ariyalur district, the least number of cases for the region.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2021 8:35:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/slight-rise-in-fresh-cases/article36779886.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY