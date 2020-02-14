Slight increase in voter strength in Tiruchi district

Voter strength in Tiruchi district, consisting of nine Assembly constituencies, has increased by 49,251 following the summary revision of electoral rolls.

As per the final roll released by Collector S.Sivarasu here on Friday, the district has 22,97,106 voters with 11,77,997 women, 11,18,900 men and 209 transgenders. In terms of voter strength, the Srirangam Assembly constituency is the largest among the nine segments in the district with 3,04,335 electors and Lalgudi the smallest with 2,14,516 voters. Women outnumber men in all constituencies.

He said 50,992 eligible voters have been included in the rolls during the summary revision carried out since the publication of the draft electoral roll in September. The summary revision was carried out with January 1, 2020 as the qualifying date. Of the 52,580 applications received for inclusions during the revision, 50,992 were accepted. Among the new voters, 23,658 were men, 27,319 women and 15 transgenders.

A maximum of 8,071 voters have been added in Srirangam constituency. It was followed by 6,600 in Manapparai, 5927 in Tiruverumbur; 5558 in Manachanallur, 5,363 in Thuraiyur (SC), 5229 in Lalgudi, 4,786 in Musiri, 4,768 in Tiruchi West and 4,690 in Tiruchi East.

Among the new voters added, 46.40% were in the age group of 18 to 19 and 24.10% were in the age group of 20 to 24.

The names of 1,741 voters, including 788 men, 952 women and a transgender were removed from the rolls on account of death, migration or double entries. While 564 voters were dead, 820 had migrated. Besides, 357 double entries were weeded out. The voter list would be kept for public verification at the offices of the Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers in the district.

Update of rolls would go on and eligible voters, whose names have not been included, can apply for inclusion of their names by submitting Form 6 at the offices of the Electoral Registration Officers or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers. The applications can also be filed online at www.nvsp.in or uploaded through the mobile App, Voter Helpline, he said.