Slight increase in positive cases

Tiruchi

06 September 2021 20:34 IST

The central region reported 323 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Three patients succumbed to the viral infection, all in Thanjavur district.

Thanjavur continued to record over 100 fresh cases. On Monday, 104 patients reported positive in Thanjavur while in Tiruchi 58 fresh cases were recorded, including one student of a private school in the city. According to data from the Department of Health, 794 patients were under treatment in Thanjavur and 589 in Tiruchi. Thanjavur had a positivity rate of 1.4%, and Tiruchi, 1.1%.

Advertising

Advertising

Tiruvarur reported 46 cases while Nagapattinam reported a dip, with 28 fresh cases. Tiruvarur had a higher positivity rate with 1.6% and Nagapattinam 1.4%.

In Pudukottai district, 22 patients tested positive while Mayiladuthurai reported 21. Pudukottai had a positivity rate of 1% and Nagapattinam 1.4%.

Karur recorded 18 cases while in Ariyalur 16 tested positive. Karur had a positivity rate of 0.4% and 159 active cases, and Ariyalur, 0.8% with 160 active cases. Perambalur district reported 10 fresh cases, the first time that it has recorded a two-digit number in over a month. The total number of active cases in the district is 81, while the positivity rate is 0.8%.