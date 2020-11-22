Slight increase in positive cases, one death in Tiruchi

53-year-old woman with co-morbidities succumbs to viral infection

The central districts on Sunday recorded a slight spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, with 155 patients testing positive. One death was reported in Tiruchi, according to data released by the State Health Department.

A 53-year-old woman with a history of acute respiratory distress syndrome and diabetes succumbed to the infection at a private hospital in Tiruchi.

Among the central districts, Nagapattinam has reported the highest number of cases over the last few days. A spike was registered on Sunday with 44 patients testing positive. Among them were local cases with no contact history and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

Thanjavur and Karur recorded equal number of cases — 25 — on Sunday. Karur reported a spike in cases too, with residents from Vadivel Nagar, Govindapalayam, Kulithalai, and Rayanur testing positive. Meanwhile, six patients who were undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital in Karur were discharged after recovering from the viral infection. Sixteen active cases — 11 men and five women — continue to undergo treatment at the hospital.

Tiruvarur reported 24 fresh cases, while Tiruchi reported 21. Patients who tested positive in both districts were primary contacts, or local cases with no travel or contact history. Some patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses and asymptomatic patients also tested positive. Four patients were discharged from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Sunday after recovering from the viral infection.

A total of eight patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Pudukottai, reflecting a significant decline over the last few days.

Meanwhile, seven patients tested positive in Ariyalur, while one tested positive in Perambalur. Patients with a history of severe acute respiratory illnesses and Influenza-Like Illnesses, local cases and interdistrict travellers tested positive for COVID-19 in both districts.