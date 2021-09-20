Slight dip in COVID-19 cases

The central region reported less than 300 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday with 290 persons testing positive for the viral infection in the nine districts in the region.

There was a marked increase in the number of patients who succumbed to the illness. Twelve deaths were reported on Monday, of which five hailed from Thanjavur, four from Nagapattinam and one each from Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

The number of cases reported in most districts in the region had witnessed a dip. Ninety patients reported COVID-19 positive in Thanjavur and 49 in Tiruchi.

Nagapattinam district recorded 40 fresh COVID-19 cases and Tiruvarur recorded 36. Pudukottai district reported a slight increase in fresh cases with 31 patients reporting positive. In Mayiladuthurai district, 15 fresh cases were reported, and in Karur, 13. In Ariyalur district, 10 patients reported positive while Perambalur continued to report the least number of fresh cases among the central districts with six fresh cases reported on Monday.