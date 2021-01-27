Slight dip in cases; no death in delta region

TIRUCHI

27 January 2021 21:02 IST

The central region on Wednesday reported less number of COVID-19 cases with 43 patients testing positive. No death of COVID-19 was reported across the central region, while Permbalur reported zero fresh case.

Tiruchi reported 16 fresh cases, while all other districts in the region reported less than 10 fresh cases. Among the patients to test positive in Tiruchi were local index cases with no travel or contact history and asymptomatic patients. Meanwhile, six patients who were undergoing treatment at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for COVID-19 were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Nagapattinam reported seven fresh cases while Tiruvarur reported six. Ariyalur and Pudukottai both reported four fresh cases each while Karur and Thanjavur reported three each. Meanwhile, only six COVID patients were undergoing treatment at Karur Government Medical College Hospital.

Perambalur reported no fresh cases for the viral infection.