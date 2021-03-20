Slew of rejections in Thanjavur district

Three-fourths of the 232 nomination papers received for eight Assembly constituencies in Thanjavur district were rejected during scrutiny of nomination papers held on Saturday.

A total of 177 persons, including ‘dummy’ candidates from political parties, had filed their papers with the Returning Officers of the respective constituencies till March 19. As some of them had submitted more than one nomination and several Independents had failed to submit their papers with required details or with mistakes, the nomination papers of 97 candidates, including those of some Independents, were only accepted by the Returning Officers, sources said.

Out of the 20 nomination papers received at Thiruvidaimaruthur (Reserve) Constituency, six were rejected.

At Kumbakonam 22 out of the 32 nominations were rejected and 17 out of 31 received at Papanasam were rejected.

In Thiruvaiyaru 38 nominations were received and 25 of them rejected and in Thanjavur 34 were received and 21 of them were rejected. At Orathanadu 19 of the 33 nominations were rejected and in Pattukottai 17 of the 25 nominations were rejected. In Peravurani eight of the 19 nominations were rejected.