Slew of complaints on fake insurance certificates prompts police to launch probe

A slew of complaints relating to fabricated vehicle insurance policy certificates supposedly issued in the name of a leading private general insurance company has surfaced in different parts of the State and cases have been booked on the basis of separate complaints lodged by the authorised representative of the firm.

The alleged forgery and cheating came to light after Reliance General Insurance verified the documents upon receipt of notice from the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in respect of MCOP cases. It was found that the vehicle insurance policy certificates taken for the particular period of time were not issued by the company, prompting its authorised representative to approach law enforcers to take suitable action against the culprits as per law.

The cases were booked in Namakkal, Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Chennai, Thoothukudi, Villupuram and Coimbatore districts at different periods of time. The fake insurance certificates were found to be taken in the name of the owner of the respective vehicle that had allegedly caused the accidents. First Information Reports have been filed in 12 such cases so far across the State, said M. Arunkumar, the authorised representative of Reliance General Insurance, which is duly licensed by Insurance Regulatory Authority of India, and the complainant.

In one instance, a complaint was lodged at Palakkarai police station in Tiruchi city recently, leading to registration of a case relating to forgery and cheating, said Mr. Arunkumar, who is serving in Tiruchi city now.

According to police sources, action had been initiated to transfer the cases to Economic Offences Wing for further investigation.

Mr. Arunkumar says the offences came to light after applications were separately filed before the MACT concerned by the petitioners against persons who had allegedly caused the accident and against the company seeking compensation. MACT thereafter issued notices to the company impleading it as a respondent. The forgery came to light upon verification of insurance policy certificates during which it was found that the document was not issued by the company for the period of time mentioned in it. In a majority of cases, the forged documents were found to be belonging to owners of commercial vehicles.

Even as the police are seized on the issue, Mr. Arunkumar suspects that the modus operandi of the forgery could have been online. Using a forged document would deprive the injured persons or an accident victim in a road accident from getting compensation from the insurance company, he adds.