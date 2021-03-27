Sky-high chimneys and contrasting ground realities

With its eight cement plants, Ariyalur should have become a major industrial township by now

Ariyalur is one of the very few places where agriculture and industry contribute almost equally to the economy.

While the town and its peripheries are dotted with medium to large cement plants, agriculture and allied activities fuel the rural economy. Ariyalur and its surrounding areas are rich in mineral deposits, limestone, sandstone and fire clay. Though it looks like an industrial town, thanks to the presence of eight cement plants, locals say only a few hundreds of them could get direct employment in them.

Considering the fact that Ariyalur got its first cement plant about 40 years ago, the town should have witnessed a boom by now. But it still lags behind in many aspects of development. In the initial stages of the establishment of cement factories, both by the public and private sector, locals, particularly those who gave lands for the cement industries, were recruited for skilled and unskilled posts. As the years progressed, outsiders formed the majority of the workforce.

Contract labour

Moreover, but for a few, these companies preferred recruitment on contract basis, much to the consternation of the locals eyeing job security. Even the State-owned Arasu Cements, prefers contract labourers over permanent employees. Computerisation and automation also dealt a severe blow on the employment front. There were vociferous protests in the recent past by residents of a few villages such as Anandavadi, demanding employment to the locals in the new plant set up by the Tamil Nadu Cement Corporation on an outlay of ₹809 crore.

Denial of job opportunities to the locals, unemployment, pollution caused by cement plants and failure of these companies to close the exhausted mines in various villages around Ariyalur emerge as major election issues.

“Hundreds of acres of mines, where the government and private cement companies had used men and machines to mine limestone for more than three to four decades, remain uncared for. They should have been either converted into forest or waterbodies by fencing. They pose threat to the safety of passers-by and the residents at many places,” says S. Rajarajan, a resident of Ariyalur.

Cashew belt

Besides paddy grown on Ariyalur and Thirumanur belt, farmers here raise sugarcane, maize, cotton and cashew. The establishment of an exclusive marketing centre for cashew and cashew value addition unit has been a long pending demand of the farmers. The failure of monsoon and exploitation by middlemen have forced many farmers to migrate to Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupur and other industrial towns for employment.

Vanniyars and Scheduled Castes, followed by Moopanars, Pillai and Udaiyars are the dominant caste groups in the constituency. Since 1971, the AIADMK won five times, the DMK four and the TMC and the Congress once each.

While the AIADMK has renominated Government Chief Whip Thamarai S. Rajendran, K. Chinnappa, a MDMK veteran, is contesting on the DMK symbol. Though the AMMK, IJK and Naam Tamizhar Katchi have fielded their candidates, the main contest is between Mr. Rajendran and Mr.Chinnappa. While the former banks on the AIADMK government’s welfare schemes and election manifesto, the latter believes his long public stint and goodwill will fetch him votes.

Mr. Rajendran aims to cash in on his contribution to the establishment of the government medical college in Ariyalur. Mr. Chinnappa has had to walk the extra mile to get the support of the DMK functionaries.