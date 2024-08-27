SKM (NP) reiterates demand for legal guarantee for MSP, farm loan waiver

Farmers associations which are part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha-Non Political (SKM-NP) have reiterated their demand for enacting a law to provide minimum support prices (MSP) for their produce in accordance with the M.S. Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations.

“The M.S. Swaminathan Committee recommendations must be implemented entirely. We cannot accept the Prime Minister insulting farmers who continue to fight for the demand,” said a resolution adopted at a farmers seminar hosted by the Tamil Nadu branch of SKM (NP) here on Tuesday.

The SKM-NP urged the Centre to implement crop insurance scheme only through the public sector Agriculture Insurance Company of India. In 2018, the BJP government allowed 13 private insurance companies to participate in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). This has resulted in the commercialisation of crop insurance and given scope for the private players to appropriate the government’s share of crop insurance premium. Farmers who sustain losses do not get adequate compensation. The government should bring in appropriate amendments in the law to implement the crop insurance scheme only through the public sector company, the resolution said.

The meeting demanded that all funds of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development be fully utilised only for agriculture development. Allocation of NABARD funds for construction of roads, buildings and bridges should not be allowed. Instead the entire fund should be used only for development of water sources and agriculture, another resolution said.

The meet also condemned the alleged discrimination in allocation of Central funds to States. In Tamil Nadu, farmers have expressed concern over the “neglect” and failure to allot funds for new irrigation and development schemes, another resolution said.

Through other resolutions, the meeting urged the Centre to waive agricultural and educational loans sanctioned by nationalised banks; repeal the three new criminal laws and ban genetically modified seeds in the country.

P.R Pandian, convenor, SKM(NP), Tamil Nadu, P .Ayyakannu, president, and representatives of various farmers organisations from Tamil Nadu and other states attended the meeting.