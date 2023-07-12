Skill training centre to come up at SASTRA

July 12, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Bajaj Auto Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding with SASTRA, a Deemed-to-be University, Thirumalaisamudhram, near here, for setting up a skill training centre at the latter’s premises.

Addressing the media at SASTRA on Wednesday, G. Sudhakar, vice-president, Corporate Social Responsibility wing of Bajaj Auto Limited, said the objective of setting up of the Bajaj Engineering Skill Training (BEST) centre at SASTRA was to provide a platform for engineering graduates and diploma holders to enhance their employability skill.

Commending Bajaj Auto Limited for including skill promotion for better employability in the CSR activities, SASTRA’s vice-chancellor S. Vaidhyasubramaniam said the investment of over ₹30 crores for setting up the centre would definitely provide an immersive training environment for the students of SASTRA but also to the engineering graduates and degree holders from other institutions in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring States.

To begin with, a total of 120 students would be selected for hands-on training at the BEST centre, which is likely to become operational by the next financial year. While six months of training would be imparted to the engineering degree holders, the diploma holders would undergo a four-month training at the centre. It had also been proposed to extend scholarships for the students during the training period wherein the training facility shall be in four emerging areas of Mechatronics, Sensors and Control, Robotics and Automation and Industry 4.0 and Advanced Manufacturing.

