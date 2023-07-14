Skill Hub Centre inaugurated at NIT-T

July 14, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) has launched a ‘Skill Hub Centre’ to train youth free of cost under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0, supported by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The centre was inaugurated on Thursday by Bhaskar Bhat, Chairman, Board of Governors, NIT-T, in the presence of G. Aghila, Director, NIT-T.

The centre will be a one-stop destination for skill development with state-of-the-art infrastructure. The PMKVY 4.0 scheme aims at providing free vocational training to unemployed youth and school dropouts in the age group of 15 to 45.

The centre will offer courses and programmes in different areas such as Office Assistant, Software Developer Associate, Security Guard, 3D Printing, Solar PV Design, IoT, Data Analytics and CNC Machining. Each course will be conducted for a duration of 250 – 300 hours and will provide hands-on training, industry exposure and practical knowledge aligning with industry requirements as per National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). Trained participants will be awarded certificates authorised by the NIT and the NSDC, according to a press release.

Ms. Aghila said the centre aligned with the implementation of National Educational Policy 2020 by NIT-T. The institution would take this forward as a long-term activity in catering to the employment needs of graduates and youth. “Depending on the demand, customised courses will be launched to skill the trainees,” said V. Sankaranarayanan, Dean (R & C), NIT-T.

Applications were open for enrolling at the centre. Accommodation would be provided on first-come first-served basis at a nominal rate. Additional information could be obtained from the website https://skillhub.nitt.edu/ or by dialling 7418943663 and 9486001131.

The centre also welcomed collaboration with educational institutions and industries in providing customised courses for skilling, re-skilling and upskilling of youth by starting part-time batches, the release added.

Earlier, Mr. Bhat inaugurated the diamond jubilee celebrations of the NIT-T along with former Principals and Directors of the institution, including B. Ilango, M. Arumugam, M. Chidambaram and Mini Shaji Thomas. K. Mahalingam, president, RECAL, the alumni association, was also present.