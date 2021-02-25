Skill development programme for sanitary workers held

Tiruchi

25 February 2021 18:10 IST

The Tiruchi Corporation organised a skill development training programme for workers of the civic body on waste management and safe handling of septic tank slurry.

The two-day programme was inaugurated by S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner, here today. The programme was being conducted by Non-conventional Energy and Rural Development Society (NERD Society) in association with National Safai Karamcharis Finance & Development Corporation (NSKFDC), and the Skill Council for Green Jobs(SCGJ).

Advertising

Advertising

Sanitary workers and de-sludging operators were trained in innovative solid waste management, which includes converting waste to manure and energy in an eco-friendly way. Awareness to maintain safety protocol during the cleaning of sewers and septic tanks to avoid asphyxiation was also held. Officials of the civic body were advised to use automated machines for the purpose. The NSKFDC would provide financial assistance to temporary workers who would like to take up jobs in waste collection, treatment and disposal at a low rate of interest.

S. Kamaraj, Director, NERD Society, said that with the increasing population, the generation of waste was also increasing at an alarming rate. At the same time, the need of the hour was to increase food production in a sustainable manner. “If we make use of this waste as organic fertilizer, and recycled water for irrigation, we can solve the treatment and disposal problem of waste and also increase food production,” he said. The domestic waste consists of 40 to 60% of organic matter which can be converted to energy, Mr. Kamaraj said. Bio-methanation plants for ₹ 20,000 were available for this purpose. Sixty sanitary workers and de-sludging operators took part in the programme.