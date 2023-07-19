ADVERTISEMENT

Skill Development Centre for TNSTC drivers inaugurated

July 19, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - KUMBAKONAM

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister, S.S.Sivasankar inaugurating a skill development centre for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus drivers at Velankanni near Nagapattinam in Nagapattinam district on Wednesday.

A skill development centre for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus drivers was inaugurated at Velankanni near Nagapattinam by Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar on Wednesday.

According to the TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division sources, the centre had been built at a cost of ₹62 lakh at Velankanni to conduct skill development and rejuvenation programmes for Transport Corporation drivers and the programmes would be conducted in batches.

Apart from inaugurating the SDC at Velankanni, the Transport Minister declared open the ninth air-conditioned retiring room facility for the TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division bus crew members at the Nagapattinam Zonal Office of the Corporation.

Such facility for the bus crew had been set up already at the mofussil bus service branches at Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Karaikudi, Karur and Pudukottai and at the town service branch at Thanjavur.

Later, responding to the queries from the media, the Minister said that steps have been initiated to refurbish the body portion of around 1,500 buses having their chassis in good condition and for the purchase of new vehicles to avoid complaints of leaky roof vehicles during rainy days. The Transport Corporation officials have also been instructed to inspect the condition of the buses before the onset of monsoon and initiate necessary actions if needed, sources added.

