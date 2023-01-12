Skill-based courses under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme a shot in arm for avid job-seekers

January 12, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

Managements of engineering colleges are hopeful that skill-based courses being offered by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme will stand the students in good stead for campus placements in future.

The TNSDC offers skill-based courses in blended, online and offline modes, and has trained faculty for guiding the students in areas such as Internet of Things, Machine Learning, Robotic Simulation and other courses that make students job-ready.

Around 475 faculty members have undergone training on Powering IoT, 416 were trained on Robotics simulation, and 414 on cloud essentials. “The placement activities in future are bound to be vibrant owing to the courses offered by TNSDC under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme for students in third and final years of engineering,” T. Senthilkumar, Professor and Dean, university College of Engineering, BIT Campus, Anna University, said.

Hitherto, companies used to visit campuses for identifying students with the right aptitude, critical knowledge and spoken language, and orienting them on specific skills at the workplace for lengthy durations.

Henceforth, just a day of orientation will be enough for the students undertaking the skill-based courses to get acclimatised to the industry environment and get into production activity promptly, Prof. Senthilkumar said.

A main advantage of the initiative of the TNSDC is that the students will no longer have to worry about the college and course of study. There are in-built mechanisms for moulding them into productive workforce by the time they complete their degrees, according to some of the Principals of engineering colleges here.