Sketching portraits at Ponmalai Market

Tiruchi

03 January 2021 18:26 IST

For Sithan Siva it is a means to make art accessible to all

A city-based artist makes portraits of visitors at the Ponmalai market for a nominal fee. The artist takes around 15 minutes and even offers portraits for free to people visiting the market, he said.

Sithan Siva, who resides in Senthaneerpuram is an architecture professor at a Thanjavur college and a private art teacher for students in Kattur on weekdays. On Sundays, he dons the cap of an artist, sketching portraits of visitors to the Ponmalai market.

The idea to make nominally-priced portraits came to Mr. Siva when he was confined to his home during the COVID-19 lockdown, he said. He would teach classes online to his architecture students and would feel disappointed that he was unable to practice his artistic skills. “I began working on 6 feet by 16 feet piece on COVID-19 itself. Nurses, doctors, police personnel, conservancy workers have all been featured in the work,” he said. The work hangs at his art studio ‘Creative Space’, in Kattur.

After the relaxation of lockdown norms, families visit the Ponmalai market. They would take their children to pet shops, juice shops and return home. Using this opportunity to entertain the public, he began drawing visitors. “I would chat up an autorickshaw driver and draw him sometimes children playing in the area. If I make ten portraits a day, I give at least eight for free,” Mr. Siva said. Children interested in his work have even given him ₹1, he laughed.

The intent is not to earn money, Mr. Siva said. “People charge as much as ₹1.500 to ₹2,000 for a small portrait. I charge ₹250 to ₹300. I want everyone to have access to art that makes them happy,” he said.