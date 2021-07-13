Skeletal remains of boy exhumed from home for mentally retarded in Thanjavur district

TIRUCHI

13 July 2021 21:12 IST

Skeletal remains believed to be that of a 12-year-old boy have been recovered during exhumation conducted within the premises of a private home for the mentally challenged at Eripurakarai near Adhiramapattinam in Thanjavur district.

The exhumation on Monday was carried out following a complaint that a minor boy was allegedly murdered and buried more than a year ago.

Advertising

Advertising

The skeletal remains were sent to Government Hospital, Pattukottai for examination and for obtaining a report from the medical experts.

The home, started in 2009, had 25 mentally challenged persons in the age group of 10 to 45 years. It was run by a team of members with Mohamed Sheikh Abdullah as its president. His wife Kaleema sent a complaint to the State government alleging that a mentally challenged boy was killed in the home and that his body was buried within its premises more than a year ago, said official sources.

On receipt of the complaint, Adhiramapattinam police registered a case of suspicious death and conducted investigation.

As part of the probe, exhumation was done on the campus of the home under the supervision of revenue and police officials.

Official sources said the skeletal remains recovered from the spot were sent for medical examination. Only after obtaining the medical report would things come to light. Further investigation was on.