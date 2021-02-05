Skeletal remains found inside lorry driver's cabin

TIRUCHI

Skeletal remains of a man were found on Friday inside the driver’s cabin of a lorry that was in disuse for long and parked on an open site along Thanjavur Road near Palpannai roundabout.

Police sources said the open site got flooded with water owing to heavy rains last month and the place had turned slushy. The lorry was parked at the place for long and was not being used. The sources said locals informed the police about the presence of skeletal remains inside the lorry.

Based on information, the Gandhi Market police went to the spot and found the skeletal remains of a man in a lying position near the driver’s seat. The remains were sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. The Gandhi Market police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.