Sixty-six persons injured in jallikattu events held at two villages in Pudukottai district

April 23, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Sixty six persons were injured in jallikattu events organised at Seemanur and Mannavelampatti villages in the district on Sunday. As many as 720 bulls were released during the event held at Seemanur with the number of participating tamers being 300. Twenty three persons were injured of which 19 were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining four injured were referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.

A total number of 743 bulls were released during the event at Mannavelampatti in which 250 tamers participated. Forty three persons were injured of which 38 were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining five injured were referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, said police sources.