ADVERTISEMENT

Sixty-six persons injured in jallikattu events held at two villages in Pudukottai district

April 23, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sixty six persons were injured in jallikattu events organised at Seemanur and Mannavelampatti villages in the district on Sunday. As many as 720 bulls were released during the event held at Seemanur with the number of participating tamers being 300. Twenty three persons were injured of which 19 were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining four injured were referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. 

A total number of 743 bulls were released during the event at Mannavelampatti in which 250 tamers participated. Forty three persons were injured of which 38 were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining five injured were referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, said police sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US