July 28, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The sixth Book Fair organised jointly by the district administration and the Tamil Nadu Science Forum got under way in Pudukottai Town Hall on Friday. Law Minister S. Regupathy inaugurated the 10-day Book Fair and inspected the stalls accompanied by District Collector I. S. Mercy Ramya and administration officials.

Around 3 lakh books on various topics have been kept on display at the 112 stalls. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Regupathy said Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had given instruction to organise Book Fairs in every district. “Books enable us to know our rich history and civilisation”, the Minister said and exhorted the general public to develop reading habit, an official release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.