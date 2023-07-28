July 28, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The sixth Book Fair organised jointly by the district administration and the Tamil Nadu Science Forum got under way in Pudukottai Town Hall on Friday. Law Minister S. Regupathy inaugurated the 10-day Book Fair and inspected the stalls accompanied by District Collector I. S. Mercy Ramya and administration officials.

Around 3 lakh books on various topics have been kept on display at the 112 stalls. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Regupathy said Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had given instruction to organise Book Fairs in every district. “Books enable us to know our rich history and civilisation”, the Minister said and exhorted the general public to develop reading habit, an official release said.