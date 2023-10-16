Six-year-old girl drowns in water-filled pit in Tiruchi district

October 16, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A six-year-old girl accidentally fell into a water-filled pit at a construction site near Kattuputhur in Tiruchi district, and drowned, on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

According to the police, V. Sahana (6), daughter of K. Vedhachalam, a native of Gundumanipatti village near Kattuputhur, was playing with her elder sister near an anganwadi centre, where the construction of an additional building was underway. She accidentally fell into one of the water-filled pits dug at the construction site, and drowned.

The girl was rushed to the government hospital at Thottiyam, where doctors declared her death. Her body was taken to the government hospital in Musiri for an autopsy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kattuputhur police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.