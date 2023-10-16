Six-year-old girl drowns in water-filled pit in Tiruchi district

October 16, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A six-year-old girl accidentally fell into a water-filled pit at a construction site near Kattuputhur in Tiruchi district, and drowned, on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

According to the police, V. Sahana (6), daughter of K. Vedhachalam, a native of Gundumanipatti village near Kattuputhur, was playing with her elder sister near an anganwadi centre, where the construction of an additional building was underway. She accidentally fell into one of the water-filled pits dug at the construction site, and drowned.

The girl was rushed to the government hospital at Thottiyam, where doctors declared her death. Her body was taken to the government hospital in Musiri for an autopsy.

The Kattuputhur police have registered a case and further investigations are on.