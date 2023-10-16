HamberMenu
Six-year-old girl drowns in water-filled pit in Tiruchi district

Police said the child was playing, when she fell into the pit, dug at a construction site near Kattuputhur

October 16, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A six-year-old girl accidentally fell into a water-filled pit at a construction site near Kattuputhur in Tiruchi district, and drowned, on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

According to the police, V. Sahana (6), daughter of K. Vedhachalam, a native of Gundumanipatti village near Kattuputhur, was playing with her elder sister near an anganwadi centre, where the construction of an additional building was underway. She accidentally fell into one of the water-filled pits dug at the construction site, and drowned.

The girl was rushed to the government hospital at Thottiyam, where doctors declared her death. Her body was taken to the government hospital in Musiri for an autopsy.

The Kattuputhur police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

