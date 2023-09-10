ADVERTISEMENT

Six-year-old boy run over by tractor in Perambalur district

September 10, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

  A six-year-old boy was run over by a tractor at Nerkunam village in the district on Saturday night. Police identified the victim as S. Bharani of Nerkunam. Police sources said the boy was in the company of a few others near a temple to watch the rituals that were being performed for the consecration. The boy apparently was close to the road when he was knocked down and run over by the tractor. The accident spot was dark, the police said adding that the tractor driver Saravanan was detained for inquiry. The V. Kalathur police are investigating.

