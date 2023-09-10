Six-year-old boy run over by tractor in Perambalur district

September 10, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

A six-year-old boy was run over by a tractor at Nerkunam village in the district on Saturday night. Police identified the victim as S. Bharani of Nerkunam. Police sources said the boy was in the company of a few others near a temple to watch the rituals that were being performed for the consecration. The boy apparently was close to the road when he was knocked down and run over by the tractor. The accident spot was dark, the police said adding that the tractor driver Saravanan was detained for inquiry. The V. Kalathur police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.