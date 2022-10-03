Six washed away in Kollidam river, two bodies recovered in Thanjavur

The victims were on a pilgrimage to Poondi Madha Basilica

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
October 03, 2022 14:33 IST

Six persons, who entered the Kollidam river near Poondi to take bath on Monday morning, were washed away in the water current. While two bodies have been retrieved, search is on for the other four.

According to police sources, D. Charles (38), D. Prithiviraj (36), D. David (30), T. Isaac (19), S. Praveen Raj (19) and S. Kermel (19) of Siluvaipatti village in Thoothukudi, who were among 40 persons who went on a pilgrimage to Poondi Madha Basilica, ventured into the Kollidam river to take bath on Monday morning.

Unexpectedly all six were swept away in the flow of water. Hearing their cries, the villagers rushed to their rescue and informed the Thirukattupalli police, and Fire and Rescue Services, who retrieved the bodies of Charles and Prithiviraj, police sources said.

The bodies were sent to Thiruvaiyaru Government Hospital for autopsy. The Fire and rescue services personnel continued the search operation to find the other four persons.

