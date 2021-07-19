Six students in Tiruchi score over 590 marks in Plus Two

Six students in Tiruchi district have scored over 590 marks out of 600 in Plus Two examinations.

The marks have been calculated without holding public examinations due to lockdown enforced in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

As elsewhere in the State, Tiruchi has registered cent per cent results, calculated on 50:20:30 ratio of the students’ scores in SSLC, Plus One and Plus Two. Out of 32,056 students comprising 14,723 boys and 17,333 girls, a little over 1,600 students have scored more than 90% marks.

Students have been informed about their scores by their schools.

According to senior teachers, students who performed well in SSLC and Plus One could score high marks in Plus Two.

Invariably, all students were granted the full quota of 30 marks assigned for Plus Two.