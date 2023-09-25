ADVERTISEMENT

Six sentenced to life imprisonment

September 25, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District Court - II in Tiruchi on Monday convicted and sentenced six persons to undergo life imprisonment in a murder case. The judgement was pronounced in the case registered at Samayapuram police station in 2015.

According to police, C. Sekar, a native of Mariamman Koil Street in Thuraiyur, was murdered by a group of assailants near Samayapuram on December 16, 2015. Based on a complaint from his wife, S. Latha, the police arrested A. Illayarajaa, J. Johnson Kumar, P. Natarajan, D. Kanagaraj, A. Harikrishnan, K. Senthil, and a few more persons in connection with the murder.

After the trial, the Additional District Court - II on Monday sentenced the six persons to undergo life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 2,000 each on them. Four more persons accused in the case were acquitted by the court.

