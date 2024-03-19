ADVERTISEMENT

Six policemen transferred to Armed Reserve

March 19, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Six policemen were transferred to Armed Reserve after a video clip of a person serving as Friends of Police (FOP) allegedly demanding bribes from drivers of vehicles passing at night on the Kattuputhur - Thottiyam road on Monday was circulated widely on social media,

Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar ordered the transfer of the policemen to Armed Reserve and the arrest of the person serving as FOP.

The FOP along with the policemen were on night patrol when the incident allegedly too place. The video clip, taken by a passerby, showed Rajkamal, 32, the FOP, purportedly demanding bribe from motorists . Following an inquiry, the policemen -- Vadivel, Selvam, Balachandran, Santhamurthy, Nandakumar and Annamalai -- from Thottiyam police station were transferred. Mr Rajkamar was arrested by the Kattuputhur police investigating the case.

